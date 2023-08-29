Local skating school using all-star talent to teach next generation

While school is just around the corner, some Simcoe County students are returning to the classroom filled with knowledge that people can't learn in books.

For about 15 years, Sk8 Georgian Bay has been working to provide a safe space for youth who want to develop their hockey or figure skating skills. The organization, which offers various summer camps, added some star power to its coaching roster this year.

Liz Manley, a former Olympic-winning figure skater, Andrea Vevan, a former member of the national team and Justin Azevedo, a one-time LA Kings draft pick, were all brought on board to help pass on their skills to the next generation.

"We do a lot of focus on skating fundamentals and hockey skills," said owner Jan Hulme. "I think the biggest thing for families returning to Skate Georgian Bay every year is it's a very family-type atmosphere. All the kids return year after year; they get to know each other, they keep in contact after."

In addition to its summer camps, the organization holds programming throughout the year, including on PA Days, the Christmas holidays and March Break.

"We have hockey programs for power skating that hockey players can work on the basic skating skills that's needed for hockey, and that figure skating and learn to skate is available for all ages and all families, and we hope this year to even add adult learn to skate and adult programs," said Hulme.

Next year, they will be operating out of a new arena in Wasaga Beach for the first time.