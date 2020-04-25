BARRIE -- Firehouse Subs owners Ravish and Nilam Shah say it was the least they could do after delivering lunch to front-line healthcare workers earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Barrie location sent more than 100 submarine sandwiches to the Regional Victoria Health Centre, giving the medical staff a much-deserved meal.

"When we started reaching out, we realized how much there is a need for it, how much is involved," says Nilam.

"We started coordinating with each organization, how can we provide it, what day can we provide it. It's amazing how much support was needed, and we are so glad we can provide as much as possible."

The Bayfield Street restaurant has provided subs to the Elizabeth Frye Society, The Salvation Army, The Women and Children's Centre, and the Canadian Blood Services.

"Our doctors and nurses they work twenty-four-seven to save somebody's life," says Ravish, "to serve the food to them is our role; to make sure that we are supporting them."

For Family Physician, Christine Stewart, she says the grateful gesture gave her one less thing to have to think about

"We are working in a very different way now; we are working in a new world," says Dr. Stewart, who adds doctors aren't traditionally assisting patients; some opting to virtually or over the phone and slugging through the day.

"It’s just sort of is a great added perk. It's one less thing to have to worry about in terms of making our lunch. It makes us all feel special."

Firehouse Subs restaurants across Canada and the U.S have donated thousands of meals to healthcare since March 18.