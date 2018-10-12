A local high-school concert band is getting the chance of a lifetime in New York City.

After a crowd-stunning performance in Toronto last spring, the Patrick Fogarty band of Orillia was one of only two Canadian schools invited to compete in February at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in the Big Apple.

Band Director, James Hiltz, says the experience for the students will be more than just the music.

“I really firmly believe in creating strong relationships with each and every one of them,” said Hiltz, “and making them feels like they’re part of something phenomenal.

To fund the trip, the band will be holding a fundraising concert titled ‘Journey to Carnegie Hall’ at the Orillia Opera House on November 23.

Tickets will range from $15 to $20.