Many local farmers are breathing a sigh of relief after the recent rainfall helped bring life back to their crops.

“Every crop just loved this rain. It’s the best rain we’ve had all season,” said Barrie Hill Farms’ Morris Gervais.

Gervais says they’ve been waiting for this much precipitation to provide a good soaking. “We’ve been irrigating around the clock for the last several weeks, the rain was a welcome relief.”

At Hewitt’s Farm Market, the rain may have saved the season, but there were some losses. Trevor Hewitt says they had to deal with animals foraging in the crops because when there’s a lack of rain, other food supplies decrease as well.

“So we have an increased amount of damage due to raccoons, bears and birds.”

Hewitt says the rain over the last few days helps, but it will only last a week or two. He says more is needed to ensure the success of local crops.

The crop loss at Hewitt’s is about 25 percent, but he says the quality will be there as long as they don’t experience another lengthy dry spell.