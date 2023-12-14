Local company and motorcycle club are coming together to host toy drive
Volunteers from a local company and a motorcycle club are coming together this holiday season.
Royal distributing is partnering with the Fallen Riders Motorcycle Club to launch their first-ever province-wide toy drive.
Peak Powersports in Barrie, Angus, along with Oakville, Kanata, Sudbury, Oshawa, and Whitby, will all accept donations.
"This is the first year we've done a toy drive. I think we've done small toy drives, like localized in communities and things like that, but this one we've taken all across Ontario," says Harry Dunbar from Fallen Riders.
A meet and greet will be held this Saturday at the Royal Distributing location in Innisfil. A raffle will be held along with free hot chocolate and an opportunity to drop off toy donations.
"We're looking for a great turnout. Donate a toy and get a chance to win a free giveaway," says Brock Parker from Royal Distributing.
All of the toys from all the drop-off points in the province will be gathered by volunteers and delivered directly to the Salvation Army Toy Mountain.
