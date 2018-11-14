

CTV Barrie





A Muskoka business has just secured a multi-million-dollar investment to expand their current operations, and they have big plans to hire locally.

CEO David Grand started Muskoka Grown, a small-batch premium cannabis producer, five years ago and built the 65-thousand square-foot facility in 2017.

“I feel good,” says Grand. “You know, it’s been a long time coming. It’s nice when you have people who buy into what you worked so hard for.”

They plan to invest the $10-million they secured to build a 40-thousand square-foot processing facility and a retail shop.

Grand says he expects that expansion will result in approximately 100 new jobs, and he plans to keep at least 80 percent of the hires local.

“It’s huge for a small town, and a community that’s always looking for good paying jobs that can allow families to settle here, and people to live here,” says Bracebridge mayor, Graydon Smith.

The CEO says if all goes according to plan they will have the new facility and retail shop built by May 2019.

The Muskoka Grown team will be hosting a job fair in Bracebridge at the Natural Health Food Store on Wednesday, November 21.