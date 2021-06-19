BARRIE, ONT. -- A local business is giving back by organizing a virtual silent auction to support the Barrie Food Bank and local businesses.

Central Painting Inc., a national painting and flooring contractor, hopes to raise $10,000 to support the food bank.

"We've heard a lot about the dependence that people have on the food bank during Covid," says Jakob Graham of Central Painting. "We've been fortunate enough as a company that we haven't had to shut down much of our production."

They are collecting items from businesses, restaurants and organizations across Barrie and the Greater Toronto Area in preparation for their virtual auction in August.

The food bank cannot accept food donations due to COVID-19, so the donations will go a long way. Plus, depending on the value of the donation, the business will get sponsorship status on the auction site.

"The community has been really good to us over the years, so we wanted to give back," Graham says.

The "Virtual Silent Auction" for the Barrie Food Bank runs August 4-11, where items up for grabs will be posted online.

