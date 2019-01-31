

CTV Barrie





A local artist will soon be awarded the Order of Canada for creating hundreds of sculptures that are on display around the world.

John McEwen has his steel creations standing guard around his studio in Hillsdale.

The sculptor has made more than 300 pieces, with some in places like Australia, Japan, Germany, and the United States.

But with all this worldwide recognition, the artist remains humble, saying his creative soul has always stayed in Simcoe County.

“My grandfather built cottages in Orr Lake in the 30s. My mother’s cousin ran the General Store here in Hillsdale,” he says.

With such deep roots to the small town, it’s no surprise that McEwen uses locals to help create his internationally recognized creations.

“It’s made out of stamped steel stars,” he says pointing to a large steel horse. “They were done by Mike Beilick in LaFontaine.”

McEwen says the stars in his pieces represent the potential for the world and “they give you that sense of energy.”

The artist hopes to share his work with the city of Barrie. He has proposed for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre to display one of his pieces at the front entrance.