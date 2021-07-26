BARRIE, ONT. -- The Barrie Food Bank is partnering with four Barrie churches on a pilot project to create emergency access to food.

The idea is similar to the little library initiative that can be seen in various neighbourhoods.

The little food pantries that launched Monday are small boxes, with plexiglass doors, on a stake that will be stocked with emergency food supplies.

The Barrie Food Bank says the pilot locations include Collier Street United, Grace United, Trinity Anglican, and Burton Avenue are in areas of the city close to where people are experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.

The Barrie Food Bank will monitor and replenish the pantries for the first eight weeks, after which the churches and the community will be invited to make donations.

Collier Street United Church listed non-perishable food items like granola bars, water, nutrition drinks and small wearables like socks as acceptable donations on its webpage.

The project is modelled after a similar initiative in Toronto.

The Food Bank said it is looking at other locations that could benefit from this program. A consortium of local churches tells CTV News a list of as many 20 little food pantries is being considered.