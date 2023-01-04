Less-than-ideal weather hampers holiday skiing at local resorts

Many people hoping to spend the holidays on the slopes had to contend with Mother Nature's less-than-ideal conditions, with heavy rain and unseasonably warm temperatures that made it difficult for resorts to make snow.

Despite the challenges, ski resorts aim to keep as many runs open as possible, with hundreds of young skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of the final week of the holiday break.

"The glass has got to be half full in the ski business. I mean, we've got a good base of 45 to 65 centimetres. All the terrain is almost all open," said Robert Huter, Mount St. Louis Moonstone general manager.

At Horseshoe Resort, hotel reservations have been strong.

"We're still at 80 per cent occupancy, so we've got availability for the weekend still. It's the ski numbers that have been soft with all the different fluctuations in the weather patterns," said Jonathan Reid, Horseshoe Resort's vice president and general manager.

Blue Mountain Resort public relations manager Tara Lovell admitted the conditions don't make for an ideal start to 2023.

"But we are committed to making sure the season is as long as possible," she added.

Snowmakers at the Collingwood resort are waiting for temperatures to dip below -5C to build a more significant base for the rest of the season.

Still, skiers and snowboarders are making the most of their time on the slopes.

"School is out," said Toronto resident Zander Lee. "Why not enjoy a rainy day."

Ski resorts hope Mother Nature will do her part and bring colder temperatures and snow in the coming days to ensure a successful end to the holiday season.