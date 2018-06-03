

CTV Barrie





Provincial police say one of three animals stolen from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo has been located in Quebec.

The OPP say the black and white lemur named JC was located overnight.

The OPP had worked closely with Quebec’s provincial police and the Montreal police service in locating the animal.

The lemur along with a baby Gibbon monkey and tortoise were stolen from the zoo during a break-in sometime between 9 p.m. on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

JC the stolen Lemur from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo has been located overnight in Quebec ! #OPP working closely with @SPVM & @sureteduquebec Great collaborative effort by law enforcement. 2 males facing criminal charges. Investigation continuing #letsbringtheanimalshome. ^pl pic.twitter.com/WPtDo9Rcft — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) June 3, 2018