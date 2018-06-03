Featured
Lemur allegedly stolen from Elmvale zoo found safe; two other animals still outstanding
Provincial police say one of three animals stolen from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo has been located in Quebec.
The OPP say the black and white lemur named JC was located overnight.
The OPP had worked closely with Quebec’s provincial police and the Montreal police service in locating the animal.
The lemur along with a baby Gibbon monkey and tortoise were stolen from the zoo during a break-in sometime between 9 p.m. on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
JC the stolen Lemur from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo has been located overnight in Quebec ! #OPP working closely with @SPVM & @sureteduquebec Great collaborative effort by law enforcement. 2 males facing criminal charges. Investigation continuing #letsbringtheanimalshome. ^pl pic.twitter.com/WPtDo9Rcft— OPP Central (@OPP_CR) June 3, 2018
The other two animals are still missing.
The estimated value of the animals is more than $20,000.
Investigators say two holes were cut in the zoo's chain link fence and the accused would have had to walk through a flamingo pond to gain access to the animals that were taken.
On Friday, police arrested Alex Perlmutter, 21, of Ottawa and Adrian Frei, 20, of Mount Albert in connection with the theft of the three animals.
Sgt. Peter Leon declined to comment on how JC ended up in Quebec, but says police are hopeful that Agnes and Stanley will also be found safe.
The investigation continues.
-With files from The Canadian Press