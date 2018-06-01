Featured
OPP make arrest in connection with theft of Elmvale zoo animals
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 4:40PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 2, 2018 7:11PM EDT
OPP have arrested 21-year old Alex Perlmutter in the break, enter and theft of the Elmvale Jungle Zoo animals.
A baby Gibbon monkey, a black and white lemur and a tortoise were taken sometime between 9 p.m. on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The animals are still missing.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.