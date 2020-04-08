Layoffs impact 45 staff members at Barrie Public Library amid pandemic
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 5:47PM EDT
The Barrie Public Library can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (Aileen Doyle/ CTV Barrie)
BARRIE -- The Barrie Public Library is the latest to announce layoffs because of the pandemic.
In total, 45 people have been impacted by the layoffs, which will be in effect until regular operations resume.
While the library remains closed, the digital library service is available.
Anyone needing a library card can apply for one online.