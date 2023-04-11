Last Edwardian-era streamliner, S.S. Keewatin, prepares to depart Port McNicoll for new home
The S.S. Keewatin will soon depart on what's sure to be its final voyage to its new home in Kingston, Ont.
Soon the ship built in 1907 will bid farewell to Port McNicoll and head to the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes to spend the next phase of its existence.
Former president and CEO of the Friends of Keewatin Eric Conroy said the move is bittersweet.
"It's really sad and disappointing, if not for everyone, certainly for me," said Conroy. "I started on here when I was 17 years old. I would love to be able to see it stay here, but it can't for a whole lot of reasons. So, I'm quite happy it's going to Kingston. I think it's the right place. It certainly is the centre of history education for Canada."
Inside the S.S. Keewatin in Port McNicoll, Ont., on Tues., April 11, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)
Officials with the Kingston museum said they're looking forward to having the last Edwardian-era streamliner stay in their dry dock.
"Our intention as a museum is to preserve the ship, and that's what we're going to do. We're going to spend many years improving it over the years as an artifact and keeping it open to the public," said Doug Cowie, Marine Museum of the Great Lakes.
The Keewatin will be incorporated into the museum's transportation collection, which covers the last 200 years of Great Lakes history.
"We're going to have an interpretive plan for it with an exhibit so people can understand the significance of the ship," Cowie added.
The iconic ship will soon be towed to Hamilton for the summer, where it will undergo major repairs, which will come with a significant price tag.
"We're talking in the millions, not the hundreds of thousands. We want to get all that work done in the shipyard before it comes to Kingston because that's significant work and makes a lot of noise," said Cowie.
The ship will travel to Kingston when the repairs are completed, at the end of the summer or the beginning of fall.
Museum officials hope to open the S.S. Keewatin to the public in the summer of 2024.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: Strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov’t websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Italy's right-wing government on Tuesday declared a six-month national state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country's southern shores, Italian state TV said.
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
Instability in housing market leaving Canadians with mixed feelings: RBC poll
While a drop in home prices is making some Canadians feel optimistic, others are still feeling uncertain as they rearrange their home-buying plans, according to a new RBC poll.
Trudeau announces new military aid, bilateral agreements during Ukraine PM's visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a range of new military, economic and cultural measures to support Ukraine in its war with Russia on Tuesday as he hosted a visit by his Ukrainian counterpart to Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious fire damages historic building at Halifax Public Gardens
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
P.E.I. reports drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations steady
Prince Edward Island is reporting a drop in COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly update. The province didn’t report any new deaths.
-
AIM pleads not guilty to four workplace safety charges after worker’s death in Saint John
American Iron and Metal Inc. has pleaded not guilty to four charges stemming from a fatal workplace injury last summer in Saint John, N.B.
Montreal
-
Thousands of power outages remain in Quebec 6 days after ice storm
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
-
Woman, 64, dies after fire at Pierrefonds home, police say
A 64-year-old woman died Tuesday after a fire in a home in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood, police confirmed.
-
Student injured in Tuesday morning assault in Montreal North school
A 19-year-old Montreal student was injured Tuesday morning when he was assaulted at Amos School. Montreal police say the teen was stabbed after an altercation degenerated between two people.
Ottawa
-
One person in custody after police investigate possible explosive on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened in Cornwall, Ont. after being closed for hours because officers claimed to have seen a possible explosive device in a vehicle.
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal crash over Easter weekend
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on Saturday in the rural east end.
Toronto
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Exhausted condo residents living near nightclub in Toronto pushing for more rules
Exhausted Toronto condo residents impacted by blaring music are preparing to push for the city to prevent nightclubs from operating close to residential buildings at a review this month.
-
Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges
A Kitchener teacher is facing four additional historical sex assault charges involving a youth, bringing the total number of charges to 12.
-
Guelph man arrested after suspicious package left, detonated outside police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service says a 55-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief in connection to a suspicious package that was left outside police headquarters Monday morning.
-
Inquest into the 2016 death of Grand Valley inmate Terry Baker postponed
The coroner’s inquest into the 2016 death of Terry Baker, an inmate at the Grand Valley Institution (GVI) for Woman in Kitchener, has been postponed. Baker died while serving a sentence for first-degree murder.
London
-
Homicide investigation in London leads to charges
Charges have been laid against two people in relation to a homicide in London. Police launched the investigation after the body of a man was found in the area of Base Line Road west and West Street on March 26.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $8.3-million in drugs seized from Commissioners Rd. lab: Police
The dismantling of a cannabis extraction lab in London has led to drug and weapons charges against two people, one of which police are still looking for.
-
15 year old facing charges after string of events including assault
A London youth is facing a list of charges after a string of events caused $38,000 in damages and led police through the south end of the city. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call about a missing person and threats on Dearness Drive.
Northern Ontario
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
400 charges laid, 173 guns seized in cross-border Toronto bust
Forty-two people are facing more than 400 criminal charges following a year-long international gun trafficking investigation.
Windsor
-
Turning point in Cabana Road corridor construction
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says 2023 will mark an important turning point for the city’s plan to modernize and renew the Cabana Road Corridor.
-
Over 600 Canadian Army members and first responders training in Chatham
A major emergency response exercise with over 600 Canadian Army members and local first responders will take place across Chatham-Kent this weekend.
-
Feedback wanted on Dresden off-leash dog area
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is welcoming feedback on a proposal to create a Dog Off-Leash Recreation Area (DOLRA) in Dresden.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier says she won't discuss investigation by ethics commissioner
Premier Danielle Smith won't say what she is being investigated for by Alberta's ethics commissioner.
-
Alberta UCP candidate says people who have heart attacks should be held accountable
A United Conservative Party candidate in southern Alberta is being criticized for saying people who have heart failure should take accountability for their own health.
-
New Calgary Transit pass aimed at families, groups travelling together on weekends
Calgary Transit has announced a new type of transit pass.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Saskatoon man charged for death threats, assault in Pendygrasse Road incident
A 24-year-old man faces charges following a domestic disturbance involving a weapon that led to police blocking traffic in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road on Saturday.
-
See 'The Wrench' clench a world title for Canada during a 1983 curling showdown in Regina
In 1983, the men’s world curling championship was held in Regina, at what was then known as the Agridome. The "Wrench" clenched the world title in a stunning finish.
Edmonton
-
'It could happen anywhere': Police believe homicide victim mistakenly shot as part of ongoing gang conflict
Edmonton police say the death of a man in the Londonderry area last month is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
-
20-year-old Grande Prairie man killed in crash
A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash on Highway 2 in northern Alberta Tuesday morning, RCMP say.
-
Alberta premier says she won't discuss investigation by ethics commissioner
Premier Danielle Smith won't say what she is being investigated for by Alberta's ethics commissioner.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster police seek 3 suspects after stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station Monday night.
-
Second B.C. singer makes it to American Idol's Top 24
A young performer from B.C. whose American Idol journey started off on a shaky note has made it to the next round of the competition.
-
Easter crime in Abbotsford: police open more than 300 files over holiday weekend
The Easter long weekend was a busy one for law enforcement in Abbotsford, with more than 300 police files opened over the holiday.