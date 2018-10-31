

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating after a large quantity of jewelry was stolen from Phoenix Jewelry Co. in Midland early Tuesday morning.

The jewelry store is located inside the Huronia Mall.

“To our caring customers, we are in a devastated state after being robbed, but with your patience and understanding, know that this is a hurdle we will get over,” the business posted on its Facebook page.

The business also said that all repairs and custom work were secure and safe.

The suspects targeted jewellery in the showcase and showroom.

Police are appealing for information on three suspects who were dressed in all black.

They were seen in a dark coloured 2010-2017 Dodge Caravan.