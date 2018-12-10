

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police is warning the public after 96 grams of purple heroin was seized during a RIDE stop on Friday in Innisfil.



At approximately 9:00 p.m. on December 7, South Simcoe police conducted a RIDE program on the 6th Line between County Road 4 and 10th Sideroad.



A 29-year-old Innisfil man faces several drug-related charges including six charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and two charges under the Criminal Code including Proceeds of Crime and Resist Arrest.



Police say during the RIDE stop, the odour of marijuana was detected and cannabis was readily available in the vehicle.



The man ran when officers attempted to arrest him. He was detained 150 metres away from the vehicle and transported to South Division.



Along with the “purple heroin,” police also seized cocaine, crystal meth, drug paraphernalia and money in the arrest.