BARRIE, ONT. -- Students at Lakehead University are getting an extended winter study break following a cyber attack.

Classes were scheduled to resume Monday, but that has been pushed by four days to Friday. Students had expressed concern about not being able to access campus computers and systems with mid-term exams approaching.

Lakehead continues to investigate the origins of the attack last Tuesday.

By Saturday, the university said its website and services, including its remote learning platform, had been restored.