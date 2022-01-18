Lace up the skates to glide through the Simcoe County forest

The County of Simcoe skate trail is officially open for the season.

The popular winter destination with over one kilometre of skate trail through Simcoe County forests allows 100 skaters at one time with a limit of two hours.

Skaters must wear face masks and maintain a three-metre distance from others on the trail, but vaccination status isn't required.

Residents need to purchase tickets on the same day. Advanced ticket sales are not available to ensure trail conditions throughout the season.

Warming stations and indoor change areas are not available to use this season.

The skate trail is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30, and weekends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.