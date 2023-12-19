BARRIE
Barrie

    • Lace up and hit the ice on a 240-metre skate trail in Simcoe County

    The skate trail in Innisfil is now open daily.

    Break out your ice skates and head to Town Square in Innisfil to experience the 240-metre skating trail.

    The trail was open earlier this month but closed due to the mild conditions. It has re-opened and operates from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    If you don't have skates, Simcoe Skate Rentals will be available starting Friday with specific operating hours.

    It's the second season for the skate trail at Town Square, which hosted its grand opening on January 27.

    The town also operates an outdoor rink at 20 Church Street, which is currently closed as the town works to open it for the season.

    Several other outdoor skating rinks in the region include Barrie, Springwater at the Simcoe County Museum, Wasaga Beach, Tiny Township, Orillia, Collingwood, and Midland.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones

    The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the parliamentary secretary for the minister of national defence announced Tuesday.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News