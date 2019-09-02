The Barrie and District Labour Council (BDLC) held a free family picnic at Sunnidale Park in Barrie this afternoon.

The BDLC is a group of volunteers affiliated with over 20 local unions and groups, advocating for labour and human rights. The picnic took over a section of the popular park from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. A band played while families enjoyed a free BBQ and kids played on inflatable playgrounds.

Vice president of the BDLC, Donna Beischlag says with several hundred attendees; this was their biggest year yet.

"We are here because of Labour; we're celebrating," Beischlag said.

Adding that plenty of unions and groups from around the region gather on Labour Day each year, "to make sure that everyone has a safe and fair workplace, for education, for many reasons but mostly to celebrate with families and friends."

Recording Secretary for the BDLC and Chair of the Labour Day Picnic committee, Michele MacDonald says the annual event is important. "We as unions come together to support one another and to support causes within our communities," she said.

Several booths were set up at the picnic, including one from the Simcoe County Elementary Teachers' Federation.

First Vice President of the Simcoe County Elementary Teachers' Federation and member of the BDLC Donnie Mills says unions are still just as important as ever.

"Unions have not lost their place, because unfortunately some of the strides we have made in the past seem to be clawed back," Mills said.

"We are seeing the increase of the gig economy where people are paid piecemeal for their long hours, not making a living wage," he added.

Unions have been pushing for workers' rights in Canada for decades.

Some of the original issues are still somewhat prominent argues MacDonald, "In 2019 we're still fighting for fair wages and equitable wages."

Mills says today is about remembering why unions exist and what they have helped to build.

"It was unions that brought you labour day, it was unions that brought you maternity leave, employment insurance, Canada Pension. Those are enjoyed by everybody regardless of whether you are a union member or not," Mills added.