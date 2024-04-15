Jeep Wrangler reported stolen from Saugeen First Nation property

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Grey Bruce were notified of a vehicle theft from a property on Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation.

Police spoke with the victim, who said their grey and black Jeep Wrangler was stolen on April., 13 between 4:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

The vehicle has orange-tinted headlights, an LED light bar at the top of the windshield and red hydraulic suspension.

The police urgently need the public's assistance in locating a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.