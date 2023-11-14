'Is it really necessary?' Barrie business owner weighs in on new labour legislation
New labour legislation that includes banning pay deductions for dining and dashing and unpaid trial shifts surprised Kent Smith, owner of Michael and Marion's restaurant and the Side Door Bar in Barrie.
"My initial thoughts were, 'Wow, I didn't really know this was a necessity.' If the government is really interested in seeing more money on employee pay cheques, perhaps they should start with their own policies," Smith said.
Smith has owned the Barrie establishments for over 30 years and said he could only recall one or two incidents of a 'dine and dash.'
- Download the CTV News app free to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
"I'm sure there are a lot of bad apples out there, but I can't help but think, for the most part, that this is really not a giant-sized issue. I wouldn't dream of having my employee cover it," he added.
The business owner said it has always been his policy to pay employees for training shifts, and after speaking with other local restaurant owners, he said they have the approach.
However, Trinity Moore agrees with the proposed measures. The server and manager at Wimpy's Diner in Barrie said she agrees with protecting workers.
"Knowing that it doesn't come out of our pocket, especially if it's like a $60 bill, it makes a huge difference. Because that would come out of our tips and our hard-working money," Moore said, adding many employees are students.
"We do depend on our tips, especially like myself and other coworkers here. We rely on our tips because we go through school. The tips really help us pay off our student debt loan," she noted.
The province is also proposing changes requiring employers to post in the workplace if they have a policy of sharing pooled tips and allowing employees to select which account tips are deposited into if employers use direct deposit.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli military forces raid Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas
The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group.
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Struggling to meet the need: Hundreds of schools on the waiting list for a school meal program
Across the country, millions of families are struggling to put food on the table. Breakfast clubs are doing their best to fill the growing need and make sure children have access to what's often called the most important meal of the day.
Trudeau rebuked by Netanyahu after urging 'maximum restraint' to protect civilians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
World's 'most dangerous' bird captured swimming to Australian beach
A giant cassowary was captured swimming in the ocean and emerging onto the shores of Queensland, Australia.
Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program
A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Global Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel, says only one Canadian still missing
Following the confirmation of Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver’s death, Global Affairs Canada now says only one Canadian is still missing amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
Atlantic
-
13-year-old facing charges after junior high school assault: Halifax police
Police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week.
-
N.S. teacher charged with 2021 sexual assault, exploitation
Halifax police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth teacher for an alleged sexual assault on a youth.
-
HRM, developer reach deal about safety issues at Bloomfield site
A scheduled hearing about serious safety concerns at the site before Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board was essentially called off Tuesday after the city and the developer struck a deal about the old Bloomfield site.
Montreal
-
Montreal's anti-racism commissioner facing calls to resign over posts about Israel-Hamas war
Montreal's commissioner for the fight against racism should resign after being 'silent' about recent antisemitic incidents, a Jewish advocacy group said Tuesday.
-
NBA in talks with group to establish expansion team in Montreal
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was talking to a group in Montreal about bringing an expansion team to the city.
-
English school boards join three-day strike set for next week
Several English Montreal school boards plan to join the strike action next week for three days.
Ottawa
-
Another test for city's recreation bookings Tuesday night
There will be another test Tuesday night for the city of Ottawa's winter recreation bookings.
-
Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle
The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.
-
Sens fan gets his Dodge Ram stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lot
The owner of a Dodge Ram says his car was stolen from the Canadian Tire Centre last week.
Toronto
-
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unhoused man killed on Toronto sidewalk in hit-and-run; driver located
The driver who fled the scene of a collision in downtown Toronto that left a homeless man dead Tuesday morning has been located, police say.
-
Auto theft reached 'historic highs' in Ontario last year. Here are the most stolen vehicles
Auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year with Honda CR-Vs as the most stolen vehicle in the province, according to a recent report.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. magic mushroom dispensary raided and shut down by police
Police raided a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday, just weeks after it first opened on King Street.
-
SIU says OPP officers won’t be charged for using anti-riot weapon in July incident
Brant County OPP officers won’t face charges for firing an anti-riot weapon at a 46-year-old man, the Special Investigations Unit has decided after looking into the incident.
-
Home, being pulled by a tractor, goes into the ditch
Drivers are being asked to avoid Cockshutt Road, just south of Brantford, after a home being pulled by tractor ended up in a ditch.
London
-
'A heavily biased expert is no expert at all': Prosecutor asks jury to dismiss key defence witness in terrorism trial of London man
Crown Attorney Fraser Ball has started his closing remarks in the ongoing terrorism trial happening in Windsor, Ont.
-
Defence asks jury to consider manslaughter in London, Ont. terror attack
The defence for Nathaniel Veltman has presented their closing statements to a Windsor, Ont. jury. Christopher Hicks spent a little over an hour Tuesday morning outlining their defence for Veltman.
-
Councillor denies pre-meeting collusion before committee excludes several streets from requiring sidewalks
What’s become an annual battle over installing sidewalks in pre-existing neighbourhoods took an unexpected turn at a Civic Works Committee meeting.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for woman found murdered in Sudbury woods
After the body of Carol Fournier, 40, was found in a wooded area of Sudbury last week, she is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Timmins on Tuesday.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid trial shifts and revise restaurant tipping rules
Ontario is set to explicitly prohibit unpaid trial shifts for workers in the restaurant and hospitality sector with additional regulations on restaurant tipping.
-
Northwestern Ont. man jailed at least 15 years for murdering his brother
A northern Ontario man who stabbed his much younger stepbrother to death must serve at least 15 years in prison, a judge has ruled.
Windsor
-
Murder charge laid after Southdale Drive stabbing leaves one woman dead
A man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing in the Remington Park area Tuesday morning left one woman dead.
-
'A heavily biased expert is no expert at all': Prosecutor asks jury to dismiss key defence witness in terrorism trial of London man
Crown Attorney Fraser Ball has started his closing remarks in the ongoing terrorism trial happening in Windsor, Ont.
-
Defence asks jury to consider manslaughter in London, Ont. terror attack
The defence for Nathaniel Veltman has presented their closing statements to a Windsor, Ont. jury. Christopher Hicks spent a little over an hour Tuesday morning outlining their defence for Veltman.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in deadly Marlborough Park shooting
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
-
'Her father was crying': Cousin of teen killed in Calgary in 1976 remembers grief
Deborah Poitras vividly remembers the day that her family learned her cousin Pauline Brazeau had been killed.
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Outgoing Saskatoon Hilltops players happy to leave on a high note
The Saskatoon Hilltops are the toast of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) once again, having won the Canadian Bowl on Saturday 17-10 against the West Shore Rebels.
-
Health officials release 'action plan' to take pressure off Saskatoon hospitals
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says its new "action plan" will help take the pressure of Saskatoon's embattled hospitals.
-
Saskatoon police airplane captures high-speed getaway on camera
The Saskatoon Police Service air support unit released dramatic video of a dangerous high-speed pursuit on Monday, and they say it's not an isolated incident.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Facebook page posting 'positive' Edmonton restaurant reviews gaining popularity
What started as two friends who would hit up a couple of different Edmonton-area restaurants per week, posting photos and writing about the new dishes that wowed them, has mushroomed into an army of reviewers who contribute multiple local restaurant reviews per day that are reflective of a variety of tastes.
-
Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning, and police say her attacker died several hours later in a crash.
Vancouver
-
Flair apologizes after abandoning elderly amputee at Vancouver airport gate
A Nanaimo senior with a prosthetic leg was abandoned at the gate after landing at Vancouver International Airport last week.
-
'He likely ran out of options': Vancouver police say in update on Randall Hopley arrest
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house came to an end when Randall Hopley turned himself in because he was cold, according to police.
-
Afghan man in B.C. worries for his family forced to leave Pakistan amid mass deportation
It's been two weeks since Pakistan announced it would carry out mass deportations of Afghans living in the country without legal status, and despite drawing criticism from human rights organizations, Pakistan continues to move forward with its expulsions.