On the first anniversary since the legalization of recreational cannabis, Canadians - and the market - brace for the second wave called Cannabis 2.0.

As of Thursday, Health Canada expanded the list of cannabis products that can be sold legally to include commercially produced oils, edibles, beverages, topical creams, tinctures and vape pens.

"A whole new realm of product offerings which will reduce stigma, especially for those individuals not interested in smoking," says Avail Cannabis Clinic director, Justin Whitehall.

With the new products now legal, health officials are urging the public to take a cautionary approach to edible cannabis products to avoid overdoses.

The new rules are in effect, but Health Canada still has a 60-day notice period for new products coming to market, making it December before anything is available for purchase.