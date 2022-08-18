Innisfil's Wilson Street Kids 1K Fun Run

What started as exercise and a way to entertain a two-year-old has morphed into a 100-kid event the mayor attends.

Nancy Moses loves to run, so gathering a dozen children together in 2010 for a one-kilometre race around Wilson Street (when it was a dead end) in Innisfil seemed like a fun thing to do.

Fast forward past the COVID-19 years, and Moses' daughter Avery is 14-years-old and volunteering at the race.

Moses said she started out teaching robotics to students with autism, so when she began the run, her charity of choice was obvious.

"I want the kids to believe in themselves, to know that kids can do anything," she said.

With both Mayor Lynn Dollin and Coun. Donna Orsatti attending, Moses might have to put them to work with her friends and family if even half of the neighbourhood shows up.

Volunteers have already delivered 750 flyers to attract new neighbours who may not have heard of the annual Labour Day Wilson Street Kids 1K Fun Run.

"I had one guy say to me, 'We don't have this in Toronto,' and I said, 'no, but we have them up here'."

As the race has grown, so has the cost and the registration, Moses said. Having to close Wilson Street and Ceresino Cres., and buy permits and insurance means Moses had to raise registration to $30. The fee includes a T–shirt, medal and snacks.

Moses is donating a portion of the proceeds to Autism Ontario through Canada Helps campaign.