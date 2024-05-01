BARRIE
    • Orillia man takes home $38K jackpot prize in support of local foundation

    Tony Katarynych from Orillia Ont., wins the $38,405 prize in the Soldiers' 50/50 April jackpot, which supports the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation. (Supplied: Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation) Tony Katarynych from Orillia Ont., wins the $38,405 prize in the Soldiers' 50/50 April jackpot, which supports the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation. (Supplied: Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation)
    An Orillia man is not only celebrating a personal victory but also a win for his community.

    Tony Katarynych took home the $38,405 prize in the Soldiers' 50/50 April jackpot, which supports the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation.

    Katarynych was cycling when he received a call about his big win, and almost ignored it.

    "You made my day," said Katarynych when he received the news. "I was having a good time riding out in the sun here in the bush, but that's even better."

    Katarynych has been supporting OSMH for over a decade. He has dedicated many hours to the hospital, the foundation, and Lake Country Physician Recruitment.

    The $38,405 spring jackpot is the largest for Soldiers' 50/50. Proceeds from the draw support areas at OSMH.

    The Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital will be celebrating 116 years with a May raffle that offers three early bird prizes worth $1,160 each.

    The early bird draws will take place on May 8, 15, and 22, and the grand prize will be drawn on May 31.

    Ticket bundles start at $10.

    Follow CTV News