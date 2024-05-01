Orillia man takes home $38K jackpot prize in support of local foundation

An Orillia man is not only celebrating a personal victory but also a win for his community.

Tony Katarynych took home the $38,405 prize in the Soldiers' 50/50 April jackpot, which supports the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation.

Katarynych was cycling when he received a call about his big win, and almost ignored it.

"You made my day," said Katarynych when he received the news. "I was having a good time riding out in the sun here in the bush, but that's even better."

Katarynych has been supporting OSMH for over a decade. He has dedicated many hours to the hospital, the foundation, and Lake Country Physician Recruitment.

The $38,405 spring jackpot is the largest for Soldiers' 50/50. Proceeds from the draw support areas at OSMH.

The Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital will be celebrating 116 years with a May raffle that offers three early bird prizes worth $1,160 each.

The early bird draws will take place on May 8, 15, and 22, and the grand prize will be drawn on May 31.

Ticket bundles start at $10.