Innisfil receives more than $2.5 million for exceeding housing targets

Innisfil is set to receive more than $2.5 million from the Ontario Building Faster Fund.

On Tuesday, Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin received the check from the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

"We do our best to enable these builders to make sure that we are a seamless place where people can get their planning done, get their infrastructure built, and we can help them make sure they can pull permits and get their buildings in on time," Dollin said.

The town can use the money freely, provided it is spent on infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, water, and waste management.

"We are up for this challenge. We are building smart. We are building in a way to provide different housing stock for different people in different stages of their lives but at the same time providing green space for people for passive recreation and for farming and food but our goal is to make Innisfil a place, not a space," shared Dollin.

Funding can be allocated towards developing skating rinks, parks, and new libraries.

All new homes are imperative to the local economy because they bring in new customers and create new opportunities.

"It keeps people local. You don't have to travel as far for work. It keeps all the businesses in town, really, when you don't have to leave town to go get certain items, so the more growth, the better it brings new businesses," said Alain Lemay from Foodland Stroud.

The province aims to construct 1.5 million new homes by 2031, and Innisfil has pledged to build 6,300 homes over the next 10 years.