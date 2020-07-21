INNISFIL, ONT. -- Living in the 'new normal' for many without ready access to technology at home has been a challenge. A majority of life has migrated online. Online work meetings, using more e-commerce sites and even sharing a beer with friends requires an internet connection and a smart device.

The Innisfil ideaLAB & Library is trying to bridge the gap by offering the public free use of iPads and WiFi on their patio at the Lakeshore Branch. Anyone is welcome to use the new service as long as they have a library membership. Here's how it works: you call the Lakeshore Library Branch to book your iPad, then pay a visit and enjoy your time online on the patio. For those who happen to already have a wireless-enabled device, simply bring it with you to the Lakeshore, Cookstown, and Stroud Branches for free internet access. However, keep in mind, since the libraries are closed to the public, only outdoor seating is available at the Lakeshore and Cookstown Branches.

Acting CEO Susan Baues says it is a different way for the library to safely offer services to the public while at the same time limiting the spread of COVID-19 through the use of their patio space.

“We always appreciate patience and understanding from our customers, and it is particularly important at this time. Libraries are a high-touch type of business with many of shared spaces,” Baues says. “We hope that offering patio services helps improve access to reliable internet for our residents, while we continue to work on our plans to open our Branches safely and responsibly.”

In addition to the free iPad service, the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library is also offering multiple virtual programs and live events for all ages. You can still borrow materials with curbside pickup. Return materials through their drop boxes. Use printing and faxing services by calling the branch for assistance. And, interact with the Digital Library with eBooks, music and magazines through their website.

If you would like to learn more about the programs the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library is offering during this time visit their website innisfilidealab.ca