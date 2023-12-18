Innisfil fire and County of Simcoe paramedics help those in need this holiday season

Tanger Outlets joined forces with Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services and County of Simcoe Paramedics for the second annual Hometown Holiday Heroes initiative.

The hometown heroes were given a shopping list that included items requested by local families needing help this holiday season.

Over Black Friday, Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services and the County of Simcoe Paramedics raised money to purchase over $16,000 in donations, with an additional $5,000 donation from Tanger Outlets in Cookstown.

All donations are going to Innisfill’s Christmas for Kids charity.

Officials say they are seeing a record number of families this year.

“Our organization right now is looking at about 700 children. That’s about 200 families that we’re supporting at this time. The numbers are climbing; every day we get a couple more phone calls, and that will continue until December 25th,” said Debra Harrison, Innisfil Christmas for Kids Vice-President

Officials with Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services say they are happy to do their part for the second year in a row.

“Times are tough right now. Things are getting more expensive as the years go on, and people are needing extra help,” said Eric Helwig, with Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services.

Although this is their busiest time of year, the Innisfil Christmas for Kids organization collects donations all year round. They are still looking for toys and monetary donations.