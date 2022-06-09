Innisfil embraces inclusivity

Innisfil takes a leap towards inclusivity.

The Town of Innisfil is focusing on equity, diversity and inclusion for both town employees and residents. As the town grows, so do its diverse populations, including Indigenous peoples, new immigrants, and the LGBTQ2S+ community.

At the most recent Town of Innisfil council meeting, a unanimous pledge was declared announcing council's commitment to taking a stance against antisemitism and all forms of racism.

"Innisfil is home to people from many different cultures, religions and backgrounds and everyone is welcome here," said Mayor Lynn Dollin, who participated in a Municipal Leaders Summit on Antisemitism earlier this year.

"We will not accept or tolerate any form of hate, systemic racism and we are committed to defending diversity, inclusion and human rights," Dollin said.

Town staff are asked to speak out when antisemitism is present, work with Innisfil's growing Jewish community, mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, and the start of Chanukah by lighting a menorah in the spirit of community with their Jewish neighbours.

In addition to pledging to support cultural diversity, Innisfil township was selected as one of Canada's Best Places to work in 2022.

Employees surveyed had to measure factors including employee engagement, turnover rates, average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits as well as health and wellness programs and professional development.

Innisfil had to reach an overall satisfaction rating of 75 per cent to be recognized in the Best Place to Work category.

Innisfil was also presented with a 2022 Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators Professional Development Award.

Being considered a municipal leader in learning, Mayor Dollin said staff are enabled to "thinking like there is no box, instead of thinking outside the box."