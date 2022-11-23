Innisfil Christmas for Kids Toy Drive begins

When all stockings are stuffed by the chimney with care, residents of Innisfil have shown up to share.

The decades-old annual Christmas for Kids (C4K) campaign invites community members to donate new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and gift cards to support families in need throughout Innisfil.

"We know that Christmas can be a stressful time for families who have limited financial resources," says Myrlene Boken, C4K president.

"The demand for our services continues to grow, and this toy drive helps take the pressure off families and bring smiles to children's faces on Christmas morning."

C4K was founded more than 25 years ago to address needs within the community before it became a registered charity in 2012.

This year, Christmas for Kids is preparing to support 170 families.

Residents are encouraged to drop off donations at Innisfil Town Hall (2101 Innisfil Beach Road) during operating hours and at other participating locations:

A Taste of Europe – 1335 Killarney Beach Road

Cookstown Antique Market – 5108 Simcoe County Road 27

Innisfil ideaLAB & Library (Stroud Branch) – 7883 Yonge Street

Johnny Burger – 847 Innisfil Beach Road

Lefroy-Belle Ewart Legion Branch 547 – 1017 Robinson Street

Mad Hatter's Table – 3A King Street South

Miss Jennie's Performing Arts Studio – 847 Innisfil Beach Road

Odette Novielli Desjardins Insurance – 8056 Yonge Street

RBC Royal Bank – 1501 Innisfil Beach Road

Sunset Grill – 1472 Innisfil Beach Road

The Cove Cafe – 902 Lockhart Road

Tim Hortons - 2098 Commerce Park Drive

Monetary donations are also accepted on the charity's website.

"It's incredibly heartwarming to see our community step up each year to support neighbours in need of a Christmas miracle," said Mayor Lynn Dollin.

"We've seen first-hand how financial pressures have impacted residents, and we don't want any family to worry that Santa might miss their home this year," she said.

"We're grateful to C4K for organizing this annual campaign and the work they do to help families in Innisfil year-round."