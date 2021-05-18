Advertisement
Innisfil Beach Road crash injures three
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 3:33PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 18, 2021 5:15PM EDT
Innisfil Beach Road near Highway 400 in Innisfil, Ont. on Tues. May 18, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that injured three people.
It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Innisfil Beach Road near Highway 400.
Investigators say the driver of a Chevrolet Aveo crossed the centre line, clipped an oncoming Chevrolet Spark, then collided head-on with a pick-up truck.
Police say the man driving the Aveo was seriously hurt. Two men inside the truck suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to hospital.
