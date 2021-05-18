BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that injured three people.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Innisfil Beach Road near Highway 400.

Investigators say the driver of a Chevrolet Aveo crossed the centre line, clipped an oncoming Chevrolet Spark, then collided head-on with a pick-up truck.

Police say the man driving the Aveo was seriously hurt. Two men inside the truck suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to hospital.