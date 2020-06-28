BARRIE, ONT. -- It seems too many people wanted to enjoy some fun in the sun at Innisfil Beach Park Sunday.

By 3 p.m., visitors were being turned away and told the beach was at capacity.

Adam Kinsella, a community standards officer for the Town of Innisfil, could not say how many people were too many in one area to respect physical-distancing guidelines.

Kinsella expected the park to reopen later Sunday night.