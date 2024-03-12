Innisbrook Golf Course kicks off an early start to the season

BARRIE
    Golfers in Barrie are being treated to an early start to the season with the unseasonably warm weather Mother Nature has provided.

    Innisbrook Golf Course opened its greens this week, marking the club's earliest opening ever.

    Golfers can reserve a time slot to access the course from Tuesday until Sunday at the 18-hole golf course in the south end of Barrie.

    Golfers can register for tee times online.

    Singles must book a maximum of 24 hours in advance by calling the Golf Shop at 705.721.9210

