Inmate airlifted in critical condition after fight in Penetanguishene jail

A man is in hospital in serious condition after a fight between inmates at the Penetanguishene jail.

Provincial police were notified of the incident at the Central North Correctional Centre late last week when the victim was brought to a local hospital.

They say he was later airlifted via air ambulance Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre.

Both the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Regional Support Team investigated the altercation and arrested an Owen Sound man.

The 34-year-old correctional facility inmate was charged with aggravated assault.