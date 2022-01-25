Infection rates skyrocket in Muskoka as hospitals reach capacity

Since the start of the pandemic, the District of Muskoka seemed to be in a type of bubble, managing to avoid surging COVID-19 cases reported in surrounding communities, but in recent weeks the area has seen record infection rates.

Vickie Kaminski took on running Muskoka's two hospitals in Huntsville and Bracebridge about a month ago and says in that time, local infection rates have skyrocketed.

"I felt quite secure coming for this contract, thinking, Muskoka, they have no COVID there. It's been better than anywhere else ... and here we are," says Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's interim President and CEO.

Kaminski says the Omicron variant has sickened residents and front-line workers, with several hospital staff isolating.

"People who are off, right now today there's 11, that's come down thankfully, and they're coming back to work."

Kaminski reports the two hospitals are at full capacity, and have "the most number of patients we've ever seen in this organization with COVID."

"We're up over 100 per cent at both locations, and when that happens, that means we have patients backed up in emerge. They're admitted [but] they don't have a bed to go to."

For nearly two years, Muskoka COVID-19 cases made up a small percentage of infections reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

But this month, the health unit reports at least a dozen people - a third of the 37 local COVID-19-related deaths - have been Muskoka residents, with eight deaths linked to outbreaks in seniors' homes.

Muskoka Shores in Gravenhurst is dealing with a month-long outbreak that has infected roughly 140 residents and staff.

Muskoka Landing Care Centre, located across the street from the Huntsville hospital, has had at least 34 residents and seven staff members test positive.

Kaminski urges the public to remain vigilant.

"It's such a virulent variant that it's very, very easy to pick up, and it doesn't take much exposure, and you're sick."

Muskoka health officials remind residents to isolate if symptoms arise or seek medical attention if in need of urgent care.