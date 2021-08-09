BARRIE, ONT. -- On Monday, the Central Ontario Peacekeeping Association (COPA) will pay homage to Indigenous soldiers who sacrificed their lives while on United Nations’ missions.

According COPA President president Fern Taillefer, a Medicine Wheel and a Spirit Catcher will be dedicated to the Indigenous soldiers who died while on UN missions.

"It's nice to commemorate fallen comrades, many who were friends, and recognize what they have done for this Country," said Taillefer.

The ceremony will began with a wreath-laying to recognizing nine people who lost their lives during a mission in 1974, when a Canadian military transport aircraft was shot down by Syrian missiles during a regular resupply mission in the Middle East, said COPA.

In 2008, August 9 was selected by the Canadian Government as National Peacekeepers' Day.