BARRIE, ONT. -- Drinking and driving is a criminal offence that isn't limited to the roads.

It's a lesson a 33-year-old man recently learned after allegedly crashing a golf cart at the Ashbrook Golf Club in Port Hope.

While it's not uncommon, or against the law, to have a few drinks while playing a round, it is illegal to get behind the wheel of any motorized vehicle while intoxicated, even if it's on the fairway.

According to police, he was charged with impaired driving and mischief for refusing to leave the property.