BARRIE, ONT. -- The Canadian Coast Guard ship, the Griffon, will arrive in the Owen Sound Harbour for icebreaking Monday morning.

The icebreaking will take place at about 6 a.m.

Icebreaking operations happen every year at this time to keep waterways open for navigation.

The Coast Guard is reminding the public to stay off the ice, even when icebreaking is complete because the ice is unstable and could pose a danger.