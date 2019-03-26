

CTV Barrie





The United States Coast Guard plans to be out on Georgian Bay in Midland on Wednesday to break the ice for commercial shipping.

The exact time that the cutter, Bristol Bay, will arrive isn’t known, because it is conditional on weather and ice factors, but it’s expected in the morning.

All ice users are advised to stay well clear of the ice breaker and any other ship as they pass through the broken ice channel to their destination. The ice in and around the vessel will be broken and fragmented, creating unsafe ice conditions in the harbour.