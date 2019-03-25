

“I will not seek re-election, and I’m resigning from shadow cabinet immediately.”

MP Alex Nuttall returned to the place where his political career began as a Barrie city councillor to announce he is stepping away to focus more on his family.

“No matter how much I look to the political accomplishments of the past, they pale in comparison to the accomplishment of being a father of two incredible children,” he said.

With Nuttall throwing in the hat, it begs the question if he is making room for someone to move in.

“There is a really good pool of candidates,” he said. When asked if Patrick Brown would be among them Nuttall replied, “I don’t know that, but I would suggest that knowing Patrick, he’s all in on being the mayor of Brampton.”

The MP received a standing ovation and the praise of other politicians after his announcement at city hall.

“We are so fortunate to have had your leadership as our Member of Parliament,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Nuttall admits he may not be entirely done with the political game, but for the time being, his kids are his priority.

He will remain on as MP for six months until the end of his term.

The next federal election is scheduled for October 21.

