

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Zoey Raffay was ready to end it all. The Orillia student says the constant feeling of loneliness had become too much.

“This knife was the answer to my pain. I thank it,” reads the 18-year-old. “No one will understand. I need to die. It’s not a want at this point. It’s an agonizing need. My mental pain is too great.”

The words are difficult for most to hear, but for Zoey, writing them was part of her healing and a truth she put to paper to help others find a path of light through the tunnel of darkness.

Zoey’s story was one of 40 published in the book Brainstorm Revolution. It shares experiences from addiction to anxiety and even suicide.

Zoey admits she decided to take her life one day. She confided in a friend who immediately called 911. Zoey says an ambulance showed up at her house and took her to the hospital.

That was the beginning of her recovery.

For her father, it was heartbreaking.

“I thought I failed as a parent.” An emotional Eli Raffay chokes back tears as he talks about his daughter’s depression, and how helpless he felt.

“You make a promise when your daughter is born, when you hold her for the first time, to protect her. You can’t protect her from everything that happens in life.”

Today, Zoey says she is still dealing with some struggles, but she’s doing much better.

“It’s not as bad as it was. I’m still going to counseling and taking medication.”

And she hopes her story will help those who read it.

“A lot of people feel like they are alone, and I just feel like the more people know they aren’t alone, the more people will get help.”

Currently, each school within the Simcoe County District School Board has a mental health and well-being team working to create awareness and reduce the stigma.

Zoey’s father says it needs to start at home with the parent. “Be there for your kids. Listen to your kids,” he says. “Parents spend more time giving stuff to their kids, but you got to give them your time.”

He stresses how important it is for his daughter to go public with her pain. “It took a big step for her to admit that there was a problem, and I’m very proud of her.”