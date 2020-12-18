INNISFIL, ONT. -- A server in Innisfil, Ont., calls a recent act of kindness a Christmas miracle.

Jessica Reichel served a couple she says she had never seen before at the St. Louis Bar and Grill and was shocked to find they had left her a $1,000 tip.

The 21-year-old says she's still trying to process the shock. As she waited on the duo, she said they chatted about the pandemic, saying they asked how work had been going.

After their hour-long stay, Reichel handed them the bill for $82.86.

She says she never expected what would happen after they left.

"And then I look at the slip, and that's when I see what they did for me," she said. "And then in that moment I kind of blacked out if I'm being completely honest, because I've never seen anything like that."

Reichel says she ran after the couple, thinking it was a mistake.

"They were like no, no, it's not a mistake," she says they wanted to help her out.

Operations manager Caroline Copp says she figured the couple might have accidentally put a decimal in the wrong place.

"We were able to contact the guests, who wish to remain anonymous, and we completely respect that, and they said 'yes, absolutely, this is what we wanted to do to spread some Christmas cheer,'" Copp says.

Reichel says being a server during the shutdowns and unpredictability has been tough, especially with the holidays looming.

"This year, I've only been able to focus on my car payments, rent payments, gas, everything like that. So this year, I had to explain to my family that because of this pandemic, I honestly didn't think it would be possible," she says.

Now, Reichel says she is forever thankful that Christmas has been made possible by a couple of strangers with big hearts.

"I would like to thank them. Thank you for making Christmas possible this year for my family, and I am forever ever grateful, and I'll never forget those beautiful faces that walked in here," she beams.