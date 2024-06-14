BARRIE
Barrie

    • Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power

    The CTV Barrie transmission tower is struck by lightning on Thurs. June 13, 2024 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie). The CTV Barrie transmission tower is struck by lightning on Thurs. June 13, 2024 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie).
    Share

    From Minden to Melancthon to Bradford and Bracebridge, the brutal storm that passed through central Ontario took a giant swipe at trees, roads and homes.

    Social media pictures show the trail of destruction the wind and lightning wrought Thursday night.

    Thousands of businesses and residents are still without power, and hydro crews estimate it could be hours before most of it is restored.

    Fallen trees on roads and buildings will hamper prompt restoration before damage estimates start ringing phones at insurance agencies.

    Early Friday morning, outages on power suppliers’ websites listed towns, villages, and cities, the number of outages, and the expected times of repair.

    Hydro One:

    Alliston has 921 outages, damage is being assessed

    Barrie has 1,134 outages, power should be restored by noon

    Bracebridge has 4,434 outages, power should be restored by 6 p.m.

    Couchiching has 1,932 outages, power should be restored by 3 p.m.

    Huntsville has 6,686 outages, damage is being assessed

    Newmarket has 3,681 outages damage is being assessed

    Orangeville has fewer than 20 outages, power should be restored by 9 a.m.

    Orillia has 1,867 outages, power should be restored by 3 p.m.

    Owen Sound has 4,175 outages, power should be restored by 4 p.m.

    Parry Sound has 558 outages, power should be restored by 1 p.m.

    Penetanguishene has 1,145 power should be restored by 6 p.m.

    Innpower:

    Innisfil on the 6th Line has 13 outages, under evaluation

    Innisfil on the 3rd Line has 44 outages, crews dispatched

    Alectra Utilities:

    New Tecumseth has 23 outages, investigation underway

    Lakeland Power:

    Muskoka has 5,738 outages, investigations underway

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News