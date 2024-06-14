Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power

From Minden to Melancthon to Bradford and Bracebridge, the brutal storm that passed through central Ontario took a giant swipe at trees, roads and homes.

Social media pictures show the trail of destruction the wind and lightning wrought Thursday night.

Thousands of businesses and residents are still without power, and hydro crews estimate it could be hours before most of it is restored.

Fallen trees on roads and buildings will hamper prompt restoration before damage estimates start ringing phones at insurance agencies.

Early Friday morning, outages on power suppliers’ websites listed towns, villages, and cities, the number of outages, and the expected times of repair.

Hydro One:

Alliston has 921 outages, damage is being assessed

Barrie has 1,134 outages, power should be restored by noon

Bracebridge has 4,434 outages, power should be restored by 6 p.m.

Couchiching has 1,932 outages, power should be restored by 3 p.m.

Huntsville has 6,686 outages, damage is being assessed

Newmarket has 3,681 outages damage is being assessed

Orangeville has fewer than 20 outages, power should be restored by 9 a.m.

Orillia has 1,867 outages, power should be restored by 3 p.m.

Owen Sound has 4,175 outages, power should be restored by 4 p.m.

Parry Sound has 558 outages, power should be restored by 1 p.m.

Penetanguishene has 1,145 power should be restored by 6 p.m.

Innpower:

Innisfil on the 6th Line has 13 outages, under evaluation

Innisfil on the 3rd Line has 44 outages, crews dispatched

Alectra Utilities:

New Tecumseth has 23 outages, investigation underway

Lakeland Power:

Muskoka has 5,738 outages, investigations underway