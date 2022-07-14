Huntsville's downtown facelift is nearly done after several delays

A major construction project to revitalize the downtown core in Huntsville is nearly complete, roughly one year behind schedule.

"Without jinxing ourselves with weather, we are about two nights away," said Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville's director of operations and protective services.

Construction started in March last year and was meant to be finished the following fall, but according to town officials, progress was slowed by inclement weather and supply chain issues.

The lengthy project during the pandemic was challenging for some downtown businesses.

"We weren't really bothered at the beginning phases, but then once we opened back up again, it definitely slowed down foot traffic downtown, and especially parking," said Orbis Barbershop and Salon owner Stacey Thornton.

But the finishing touches on the revitalization project comes just in time for business owners welcoming tourists visiting cottage country this summer.

"Customers have even noticed," said Heather Leavens, Zahara's Boutique manager. "They haven't been up for a year, and they've noticed how it has beautified Huntsville, and they enjoy coming now."

The project addressed ageing underground water and sewage infrastructure and includes new sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, landscaping, new parking configurations, traffic signals and paving.