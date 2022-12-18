Huntsville OPP seize loaded gun and drugs in stolen vehicle arrest

Huntsville OPP have laid numerous charges after recovering a loaded firearm and drugs from a stolen vehicle that ended up in a ditch.

Police say officers stopped to help a vehicle that went into a ditch on Highway 11 in Huntsville at around 12:15 a.m. on Friday. Officers discovered a loaded handgun inside the vehicle and arrested a suspect on the scene.

Police also found $15,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl inside.

Police say a 27-year-old Ottawa man now faces numerous firearm, drug and theft charges.