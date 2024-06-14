Huntsville OPP seeking public assistance following multiple break-and-enters

Huntsville OPP is asking the public for assistance regarding a break-and-enter investigation.

Police say on July 9th, at approximately 12:40 a.m., two suspects broke into a business on Lindgren Road in the Town of Huntsville.

Police say security cameras caught the two suspects breaking in through a window, and that property was taken from the business.

The first suspect wore a black hoodie with a light top, grey baggy jogging pants and black VANS shoes.

The second suspect wore a dark hoodie, a red shirt, black pants, and blue sneakers.

This investigation follows two other recent break-and-enter incidents.

Police say on June 7th, a business on West Road in Huntsville was broken into overnight, and money was stolen.

Then, a few hours later, between 2 p.m. and 7 a.m. on June 8th, another business was broken into on Bay Street in the Lake of Bays. Police say a glass door was broken, and property and cash were stolen.

OPP is asking anyone with information related to any of these incidents to contact them or Crime Stoppers.