BARRIE
Barrie

    • Huntsville OPP seeking public assistance following multiple break-and-enters

    OPP
    Share

    Huntsville OPP is asking the public for assistance regarding a break-and-enter investigation.

    Police say on July 9th, at approximately 12:40 a.m., two suspects broke into a business on Lindgren Road in the Town of Huntsville.

    Police say security cameras caught the two suspects breaking in through a window, and that property was taken from the business.

    The first suspect wore a black hoodie with a light top, grey baggy jogging pants and black VANS shoes.

    The second suspect wore a dark hoodie, a red shirt, black pants, and blue sneakers.

    This investigation follows two other recent break-and-enter incidents.

    Police say on June 7th, a business on West Road in Huntsville was broken into overnight, and money was stolen.

    Then, a few hours later, between 2 p.m. and 7 a.m. on June 8th, another business was broken into on Bay Street in the Lake of Bays. Police say a glass door was broken, and property and cash were stolen.

    OPP is asking anyone with information related to any of these incidents to contact them or Crime Stoppers.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News