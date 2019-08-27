

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Huntsville Mayor, Scott Aitchison, is taking a voluntary leave of absence from his duties.

The mayor is vying for a seat as the Parry Sound-Muskoka member of Parliament in the federal election.

Town council was informed of Aichison's intent on Monday.

Council granted Aitchison an unpaid leave from his responsibilities that would run from Sept. 1 until after the federal election on Oct. 21.

The Huntsville mayor secured the conservative nomination in July for Parry-Sound Muskoka. He submitted his leave notice on Aug. 15.

Council will appoint deputy mayor, Karin Terziano, to act in his place.