Huntsville boater charged in July death of swimmer on Lake Rosseau

Police have charged a Huntsville boater more than five months after the death of a man on Lake Rosseau.

According to provincial police, a 48-year-old man was swimming on the lake near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling when he was struck by a vessel on July 25, 2022.

Police said they received 911 calls about a swimmer unresponsive in the water about 70 feet from a dock.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died of his injuries.

Police said the boater remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

On Wednesday, provincial police said the boater was charged with operating a vessel in a careless manner following a thorough investigation.

He has a court appearance scheduled in Bracebridge next month to answer to the charge.