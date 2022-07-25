Swimmer's body pulled from lake in Muskoka after being hit by boat

Police divers recovered the body of a swimmer in Lake Rosseau early Monday morning.

Bracebridge OPP responded to the lake near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling at 6:45 a.m. after several callers reported an unresponsive man in the water roughly 70 feet from a dock.

Police say the 48-year-old man had been swimming when a boat struck him. They say he was staying at a nearby resort, and had a visibility marker with him in the water.

Despite lifesaving efforts, he died of his injuries.

The boater involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police. OPP says it's not likely charges will be laid, given the nature of the incident.

Police are working to notify the man's family.

They ask people to stay away from the area for the investigation.

Anyone with surveillance footage or other information is encouraged to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.