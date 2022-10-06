Hundreds of fans turn out for the Toronto Maple Leafs' day 2 training in Muskoka

Hundreds of fans in Gravenhurst got up close and personal with some of their favourite NHL players Thursday as the Toronto Maple Leafs arrived for day two of their training camp in cottage country.

The hockey team was greeted by fans wearing their blue and white outside the Graeme Murray Arena, waiting for a chance to greet the players.

Roughly 400 Gravenhurst students took a break from class Thursday afternoon to visit the arena on Centennial Drive.

This is the final day the Leafs will be in Muskoka, the team is scheduled to play a preseason game in Detroit against the Red Wings Friday at 7:30 p.m.